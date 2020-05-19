Food truck operator is optimistic following order to reopen breweries

Breweries in Pinellas County are allowed to operate with restrictions.

TAMPA, Fla — Pinellas County officials announced on Tuesday that breweries can operate if they are connected to a restaurant, have a food truck on site and can provide outdoor seating that ensures social distancing.

Roger Ibbitson, owner of Ibbi's Q, opened his food truck to the public in November of last year and since the pandemic things have drastically changed.

“I actually had a lot of gigs set up before all this craziness happened” said Ibbitson.

Ibbitson says being able to work with breweries again has been a big help for his business.

"I've been able to make money, nothing like what I was making before this virus. But recently I had to change up my game a bit and go to some apartment complexes and a couple of local businesses and sell food that way,” said Ibbitson.

Under new regulations, indoor seating for breweries is restricted to 50 percent capacity, in accordance with the guidelines set by Gov. Ron DeSantis for restaurants as well as part of the Full Phase 1 reopening.

Bars however are still not permitted to open. They've been closed since March 17.

"I honestly think once bars reopen people will start to feel more comfortable. I hear it all the time, people are so ready to get back to what life was like before,” said Ibbitson.

Ibbitson has not only thought out of box for places he can set up his truck, he's also made sure to utilize social media.

"Instagram is amazing for us. I also make Facebook events sharing where I will be and I use social media to share and show what I am doing to keep Ibbi's Q clean and safe for all the people I serve." said Ibbitson.

To keep up with where Ibbi's Q's will be next you find them on here and here.

