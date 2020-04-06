Former Miss America seamstress sews protective scrub caps for staff at St. Pete children's hospital

Cynthia Wilson was a seamstress for the Miss America Pageant for more than 30 years.

TAMPA, Fla — Cynthia Wilson has sewn her whole life and spent more than 30 years working as a seamstress for the Miss America Pageant.

"Our department that I was in were the ones allowed to see the girls dressed for the first time before stage. We made sure that every button was buttoned and every zip was zipped". said Wilson.

Dr. Danielle Hirsch is a pediatric ER Doctor with Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg and remembers growing up and watching her grandmother in action.

"Occasionally she would let me come and meet the new Miss America when she would do their alterations, I wore wear the crown sometimes, it was a lot of fun." said Hirsch.

Now, Wilson is able to continue her love of sewing but is doing so to help dozens of staff at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg. So far she's made more than 50 protective scrub caps for medical staff to wear.

"We have scrubs at the hospital, the ones my grandmother makes are unique and with cool fabrics that the kids just love. Many of the kids comment on them. I hope that wearing them makes the kids feel more comfortable in the ER because it distracts them with something fun, bright, and colorful," said Hirsch.

Wilson, now in her 80s, says it feels amazing to use the skill she's perfected over the years to help the medical staff. The scrub caps protect the medical staff's hair and head from germs when worn around patients in the ER.

"During a pandemic like this, this shows that you can do something that helps everybody, no matter what," said Wilson.

