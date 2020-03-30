ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — During a time of uncertainty, everyone is trying to find a way to help each other out.
That's why Kahwa Coffee Roasters is showing its appreciation for those on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic. Co-owner Raphael Perrier says they felt compelled to help workers who are risking their lives on a daily basis.
"It's something that the world needs right now...it's more about lifting spirits," he said.
First responders and medical staff can visit any Kahwa location and get a small free cup of coffee in any form.
Perrier says they have not determined how long they will keep this going, but their main goal is to support the community and to show appreciation.
All you need to do is show your work I.D. to take advantage of the offer.
What other people are reading right now:
- Checkpoints set up along Florida border in effort to limit spread of COVID-19
- COVID-19 in Florida: 60 dead, 4,950 confirmed cases of coronavirus
- Trump demands Meghan Markle, Prince Harry pay for own security after reports they moved to Los Angeles
- 'Tiger King' Joe Exotic files $94 million civil rights lawsuit from prison
- Stay-at-home vs. shelter-in-place: Here's what they mean
- Online petition calls for Gov. DeSantis to shut Florida down during COVID-19 outbreak
- Hotlines, websites offer the latest on COVID-19
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter