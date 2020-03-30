ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — During a time of uncertainty, everyone is trying to find a way to help each other out.

That's why Kahwa Coffee Roasters is showing its appreciation for those on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic. Co-owner Raphael Perrier says they felt compelled to help workers who are risking their lives on a daily basis.

"It's something that the world needs right now...it's more about lifting spirits," he said.

First responders and medical staff can visit any Kahwa location and get a small free cup of coffee in any form.

Perrier says they have not determined how long they will keep this going, but their main goal is to support the community and to show appreciation.

All you need to do is show your work I.D. to take advantage of the offer.

