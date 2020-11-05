x
coronavirus

Free masks will be handed out at Manatee County coronavirus hot spots

The masks will be handed out in some of the county's most populated areas like Palmetto, Bradenton and South Manatee County.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Corona virus prevention face mask protection N95 masks and medical surgical masks at home .

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Some of Manatee County's hardest-hit communities will have the chance to get a free face mask Monday morning. 

The masks will be handed out in some of the county's most populated areas like Palmetto, Bradenton, and South Manatee County.

Commissioner Misty Servia distributed nearly 700 masks to neighbors in her district at events earlier this month, according to county leaders. 

Now, she will be giving out more from 9-10:30 a.m. at the Transit Fleet Facility. She will also have gel hand sanitizer refills for anyone who brings a pump or squeeze container. 

In Palmetto and Bradenton, Commissioner Reggie Bellamy will be giving out masks Monday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at all MCR Health locations in the county. 

Masks are also available during the hours of noon and 2 p.m. at three youth centers in Manatee County while supplies last:

  • Palmetto Youth Center, 501 17th St W, Palmetto 
  • Rubonia Community Center, 1309 72nd St E, Palmetto
  • 13th Avenue Dream Center, 922 24th St E, Bradenton

The free face masks being given away are disposable but they can be used more than once if they are not soiled. Use clean, sanitized hands whenever a disposable face mask is put on or removed from the face. 

You can find out more about Manatee County's response to COVID-19 here.

