Hard-hit Tampa Bay senior care facility reports 23 coronavirus-related deaths

Freedom Square of Seminole is in the top five for coronavirus-related deaths at a nursing home or assisted living facility.

SEMINOLE, Fla. — The number of COVID-19 coronavirus-related deaths at Freedom Square of Seminole has climbed to 23, according to its administrator. That's two more than were reported earlier this week.

The facility has been one of the hardest hit by the virus. According to the Florida Department of Health's latest data, it ranks among the top 5 with the most number of deaths at a nursing home or assisted living facility.

Executive director Michael Mason said the 23 deaths either occurred in the hospital or inpatient hospice setting.

Among employees, there are 37 positive coronavirus cases, Mason said. A total of 592 tests have come back negative, with 10 tests still pending.

On Friday, a nurse who worked at Seminole Pavilion died from coronavirus.

"First, and most importantly, our condolences go out to the families and loved ones who have lost family members to COVID-19 – you are in our thoughts and prayers at all times," Mason said.

