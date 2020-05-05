Freedom Square reports 21 coronavirus-related deaths

SEMINOLE, Fla — The number of COVID-19 coronavirus-related deaths at Freedom Square of Seminole has climbed to 21, according to its administrator.
The facility has been one of the hardest hit by the virus. According to the Florida Department of Health's latest data, it ranks among the Top 5 with the most number of deaths at a nursing home or assisted living facility.
Executive director Michael Mason said the 21 deaths either occurred in the hospital or inpatient hospice setting.
Among employees, there are 37 positive coronavirus cases -- down from 43, Mason said. A total of 586 tests have come back negative, with 13 tests still pending.
Twenty-four residents have returned to Freedom Square, and Mason said there are no new positive coronavirus tests to report across its campus.
On Friday, a nurse who worked at Seminole Pavilion died from coronavirus.
"Again, our condolences go out to loved ones and family members who have lost someone to COVID-19, Mason said.
