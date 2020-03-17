ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — It’s hitting their generation much harder than younger ones, and senior citizens are doing everything they can to avoid the coronavirus.
But they can’t stay locked inside forever. They need to eat.
That’s why The Fresh Market announced Tuesday it’s setting aside one hour every day for seniors and other people at high risk from COVID-19 to shop among much smaller crowds.
It’s from 8 a.m. – 9 a.m. Monday through Friday – so they’ll be the first ones walking the aisles of stores that were sanitized and disinfected from top to bottom the night before.
