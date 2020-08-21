Frustrated parents preparing for both e-learning and going back to class

Unsure of what to expect, students have to be ready to do it all.

TAMPA, Fla. — Parents and teachers have had a challenging time trying to plan for this school year.

In Hillsborough County, everyone will be starting with e-learning on August 24, then brick and mortar schools reopen on August 31 for students who chose to go back to in-person learning.

The mixed messaging is frustrating for parents trying to get their kids ready to start school.

It took school districts a while to come up with a solid plan for students, partly because this virus is so unpredictable and because it's caused so much controversy among those who believe it's safe to go to school and those who don't.

But, no matter which side you are on many parents, like Marisa Langford, just want to make sure their kids get the education they need.

"You know, being prepared, you really can't be prepared because everything is changing by the day just like how everything in the world is changing by the day."

Langford is a mom with four kids attending schools in Hillsborough County. Two of them are in a public high school and two are in a charter school.

"If you know me, I'm a very big planner with four kids. I don't think you cannot be. I'm usually done with school shopping by July 1. This whole scenario has made it very difficult to plan. It's very difficult to plan because you don't know the little details."

Her back to school routine has changed this school year. Langford works from home and doesn't have a lot of space but now has to accommodate for her two high school kids. She has to buy a desk so they can work in their bedroom, making sure they have a computer and the access they need, and just making sure they have enough supplies.

"I don't know. I think all parents are really in limbo. Unless you're at those schools who have already made those hard decisions, necessary decisions, planned out decisions. Most parents are still just kind of waiting."

No matter how your child is doing school, it's smart to be prepared for anything this school year. Schools could close again or your child could be exposed to the virus, forced to quarantine and have to do online learning for a certain amount of time.

