FSU president, first lady test positive for COVID-19

The president said he tested negative on Friday before attending Saturday's football game.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State University President John Thrasher and first lady Jean Thrasher have tested positive for COVID-19, the school reported Tuesday.

The university says President Thrasher got his positive result around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday after taking PCR tests earlier in the day. Mrs. Thrasher tested positive late Monday night after recently being in the hospital and at a local rehabilitation facility for an unrelated condition.

Both the president and first lady are isolating at home and monitoring their symptoms. The university reports both are currently feeling well, and President Thrasher is working from home.

The university says the president is regularly tested for COVID-19 and tested negative for the virus on Friday. Using that information, the president attended Saturday's football game while taking "appropriate precautions." FSU says Mrs. Thrasher did not attend the game.

President Thrasher wrote on Twitter saying both he and his wife were feeling well and "truly appreciate everyone's support and well wishes!"

I wanted to share with the FSU family that First Lady Jean Thrasher and I have tested positive for COVID-19. I’m working from home as we both isolate. We are feeling well at this time and truly appreciate everyone’s support and well wishes!https://t.co/Lal10o6AmS — President John Thrasher (@FSUPresThrasher) October 6, 2020

The university is conducting contact tracing and advises those who have come into close contact with either the president or first lady to follow CDC guidelines.

FSU reports COVID-19 cases on campus have trended downward last week, reporting a 2 percent positivity rate after a surge in early September.

