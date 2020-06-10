x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Coronavirus

FSU president, first lady test positive for COVID-19

The president said he tested negative on Friday before attending Saturday's football game.
Credit: benkrut, Thinkstock
Florida State University.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State University President John Thrasher and first lady Jean Thrasher have tested positive for COVID-19, the school reported Tuesday. 

The university says President Thrasher got his positive result around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday after taking PCR tests earlier in the day. Mrs. Thrasher tested positive late Monday night after recently being in the hospital and at a local rehabilitation facility for an unrelated condition. 

Both the president and first lady are isolating at home and monitoring their symptoms. The university reports both are currently feeling well, and President Thrasher is working from home. 

The university says the president is regularly tested for COVID-19 and tested negative for the virus on Friday. Using that information, the president attended Saturday's football game while taking "appropriate precautions." FSU says Mrs. Thrasher did not attend the game.

President Thrasher wrote on Twitter saying both he and his wife were feeling well and "truly appreciate everyone's support and well wishes!"

The university is conducting contact tracing and advises those who have come into close contact with either the president or first lady to follow CDC guidelines. 

FSU reports COVID-19 cases on campus have trended downward last week, reporting a 2 percent positivity rate after a surge in early September. 

RELATED: Former FSU coach Bobby Bowden tests positive for COVID-19

RELATED: FSU cancels spring break holiday in 2021

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter