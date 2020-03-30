TAMPA, Fla. — Florida gas pries are only getting cheaper and fewer people are driving. Everyone is urged to stay home to stop the spread of coronavirus.

According to AAA, the average price for gasoline in Florida slipped below $2 a gallon for the first time since March 2016. On Sunday, 75 percent of Florida gas stations had prices below $2 a gallon. Last week that total was 45 percent.

Gas prices are dropping because Floridians are not driving as much as they normally do this time of year.

According to the Florida Petroleum and Marketers Association, gas demand in major metro areas is down by as much as 50 percent. Concession sales inside the stores are also reportedly down 10-15 percent.

Florida drivers are now paying an average price of $1.98 per gallon. The state average has declined more than 40 cents in the past month.

Normally this time of year, drivers are watching pump prices rise; as demand increases, and refineries conduct seasonal maintenance and switch to summer gasoline. This time last year, the state average was 78 cents per gallon more than today's price.

Here's how the prices break down in Florida:

Most expensive metro markets: Gainesville $2.17 West Palm Beach-Boca Raton $2.12 Miami $2.06

metro markets: Least expensive metro markets: The Villages $1.86 Jacksonville $1.86 Panama City $1.89

metro markets:

Tampa Bay averages: Citrus Co. $1.93 Hernando Co. $1.93 Pasco Co. $1.91 Pinellas Co. $1.90 Hillsborough Co. $1.90 Polk Co. $1.92 Manatee Co. $1.97 Sarasota Co. $2.01 Hardee Co. $1.98



