Gathering for Thanksgiving? Experts say you might want to consider these guidelines

Holidays will look much different this year. But there are things health experts say you can do to celebrate and stay safe.

TAMPA, Fla. — We usually pack the house with family and friends during the holidays, but those traditions don't exactly fit the guidelines during the pandemic.

There's a lot of conversation about what California's governor is telling people to do for Thanksgiving this year.

Many are saying Gov. Gavin Newsom's gathering guidelines go way too far. But a health expert at USF Health says the guidelines make a lot of sense. The state is saying no more than three households together, and dinner must be held outside and less than 2 hours.

Dr. Jill Roberts says that time frame is a food safety guideline for having food out. It's easy to have it outside here in Florida, but not the case in some states where it's already snowing.

And no singing. That may not be a tradition with your family, but maybe you watch some football.

Roberts says screaming at the TV will spread COVID-19 further than if you're just talking.

She really thinks these guidelines come from a good place.

"The idea, of course, let's let people get together, let's have the social activities that really keep us all sane especially in these pandemics and let us have something to look forward to but let's do it as safe as possible."

Roberts says if you have symptoms or feel sick, do not go to a Thanksgiving get together. Stay home and jump on FaceTime or Zoom.

And keep those who are at high risk in mind.

