SAVANNAH, Ga. — A Georgia grandmother lost her battle with COVID-19 right before her birthday.

“This time last year, our family was planning and preparing to throw her a surprise 80th birthday party,” Ebony Rogers said.

Her grandmother Alfred Golden from Savannah, Georgia helped raise her and reflecting on that party, she said it was a love fest.

“Loved ones traveled long distances just to be able to shower her with love. At her party, people were able to share story after story about the significant ways that she has generously pours out her love on them,” Rogers said.

Fast forward one year, and now they are mourning her death.

She passed away on Thursday, April 2 with complications from COVID-19. That's just weeks shy of what would have been her 81st birthday.

Golden is one of hundreds of Georgia lives claimed by the coronavirus pandemic. She loved to cook and bake. Her family said she made the best lemon pound cake hands down.

Ebony Rogers

The former educator leaves behind 13 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren, all of whom said she bestowed upon them everlasting life lessons.

"The one that resonates the most with my heart right now is to not just tell people that you love them, but to show them. I would want the world to know that my grandmother was a remarkable woman. I will spend the rest of my life doing my absolute best to honor her legacy,” Rogers said.

The family wasn’t able to have a formal funeral because of the shelter-in-place orders and travel restrictions. They said they plan to have a memorial service later in the year.

