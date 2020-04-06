Georgia Tech police officer dies of COVID-19

Officer James Cornacchia was a husband and father to three young children.

ATLANTA — The Georgia Tech community is mourning the loss of one of their own.

Officer James Cornacchia, of the Georgia Tech Police Department, lost his battle with COVID-19, the university announced today. Cornacchia, who was with the department for nearly 20 years, most recently worked with the department's patrol unit.

"Officer Cornacchia was a valued member of the Georgia Tech community and will be sorely missed," they said on social media.

According to a GoFundMe page set up in his name, his wife, Christal, also tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently recovering. They have three young boys "who are devastated from the loss of their beloved dad," the page said.

Cornacchia was a very involved father and was a Cub Master with the Scouts and an Assistant Scout Manager for the Boy Scouts Of America, the GoFundMe page said. The page said his favorite part of being an officer at Georgia Tech was interacting with the students.

GTPD said Cornacchia had not been on campus for several weeks prior to being diagnosed with COVID-19.

"Out of an abundance of caution, members of GTPD have been tested, and are practicing Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to prevent risk to the community," they said on social media.