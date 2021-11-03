Getting back to class: Health experts discuss reopening schools

Over the last year we've learned that in person learning can be safe with protocols in place.

TAMPA, Fla. — This week we've talked about schools holding in-person graduations this year. Think about it.

Almost a year ago, kids were being sent home for remote learning. But, experts say data is showing that kids can go back to class and do so safely.

Over the last year, experts have learned that schools are not super spreaders because of things like masks, social distancing, being outside when possible, and good hand hygiene.

According to Dr. Tina Tan with the Infectious Diseases Society of America, what has been found is the negative impact of not being in school.

"The negative impacts that have resulted from not attending school in person are significant. And they include a major increase in mental health issues, especially in adolescent age population, we've seen falling standardized test scores, decrease in academic progress for all students and an increased number of absent students or students who have dropped out altogether," says Dr. Tan.

Dr. Tan also said that schools need to have the flexibility to go back to virtual learning if there is a surge. And, the safety protocols are essential to keep everyone safe.