ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — "To all doctors, nurses, and medical workers, thank you."

That message greets the millions of people who go to Google.com on a daily basis.

Google Doodles is usually reserved for events like the Olympics and World Cup Soccer. But, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, 9TO5Google reported the following:

"Over the next two weeks, our Doodles will honor other essential frontline workers, including healthcare workers, first responders, and the many people keeping services like sanitation, food service, public transit, schools, and more up and running. Thank you to all the people who are working to save lives and keep communities safe during this pandemic."

