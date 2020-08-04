Google is using its tracking skills to show health leaders and community members just how little people are moving around amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The spread of COVID-19 has upended normal behaviors around the world, but now we have numbers to show just how much the pandemic has impacted daily life.

The new COVID-19 Community Mobility Reports use the same insights gleaned from Google Maps to paint a picture of human movement within a community, a state and a country. These reports show massive changes since social distancing and stay at home orders were implemented.

The reports are a snapshot of movement from Feb. 16 through March 29. Google says these reports "shouldn't be used for medical diagnostic, prognostic, or treatment purposes." And, they also aren't "intended to be used for guidance on personal travel plans."

In Florida, the biggest drops in movement came in the Retail & Recreation and Transit categories.

The number of people traveling outside the home for shopping and other recreation dropped by half, according to Google. Many of the places included in this category have been deemed "non-essential" during stay at home orders, like movie theaters, theme parks, museums and dine-in restaurants.

For grocery and pharmacy, businesses that are "essential" during these orders, there was also a drop but only by 26 percent in Florida.

That number was down 63 percent for public transportation and down 41 percent for movement in workplaces.

By contrast, Google's data shows that people are abiding by CDC and local guidelines by staying home to stop the spread of the coronavirus. In Florida, the number of people limiting movement to their home is up 13 percent.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a statewide "safer at home" order on April 1. Other "safer at home" and stay at home orders had been issued locally in Pinellas and Hillsborough counties prior to the governor's order.

Nationwide, retail and recreation movement dropped 47 percent and grocery and pharmacy outings dropped 22 percent. And the number of people physically going to work dropped 38 percent, according to Google data, as a large chunk of Americans shifted to remote work.

In the U.S., Google data showed the number of people keeping to their homes rose 12 percent.

