'This is a major priority': Gov. DeSantis outlines current distribution plans for potential COVID-19 vaccines

Four groups of people will be among the first to have access to the vaccines, according to the governor.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — In anticipation of FDA approval of both Pfizer and Moderna's COVID-19 vaccines, Florida is outlining a distribution plan.

In a new video update, Gov. Ron DeSantis said he believes Pfizer will get approval next week with Moderna not far behind. Ahead of the expected emergency use authorization in the United States, Florida's governor explained the state's priority list for distribution.

"Of course Florida, we want to get as much vaccine for our citizens as possible, but we know we will not, nor will any state, have enough to vaccinate everyone right off the bat. So, we've had to set priorities," DeSantis said.

The first doses will go to those in long-term care facilities, followed by high-risk frontline health care workers, those 65 and up and anyone with significant comorbidities.

DeSantis also stressed that no one will be mandated to get vaccinated. He also asked Floridians to be patient and aware that while a specific number of doses may arrive in the state, each vaccine requires two doses -- cutting the supply in half.

"So, if we end up getting a certain number of doses. you have to cut that in half for the number of individuals who will be vaccinated since each person requires two doses," he said.

Going forward, DeSantis says he believes that Johnson & Johnson's vaccine is promising to come into circulation next. If that is the case, the governor projects that by February, the state could have enough doses for widespread vaccination.

"Distributing a vaccine across a large and diverse state is a big challenge, but this is a major priority for the state of Florida," the governor said.

