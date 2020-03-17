TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday morning that Florida now has 192 cases of coronavirus. Of those, 173 are Florida residents.

DeSantis also said four University of Florida students have tested positive for COVID-19 before announcing new statewide restrictions.

Cities and counties can take these further, but these are the baseline rules for the state to enforce social distancing.

Beginning at 5 p.m. Tuesday, all bars and nightclubs will close their doors for 30 days.

Restaurants can only seat half of their capacity and are encouraged to stagger seating.

Groups of more than 10 are not allowed to congregate on beaches.

All Florida universities must move to online learning for the remainder of the spring semester.

The state says these restrictions are aimed at younger people who can spread the virus to more vulnerable populations.

