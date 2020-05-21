Gov. DeSantis says new batch of COVID-19 tests show 1.66-percent positivity rate in initial Phase 1 counties

DeSantis said the state received another dump of about 50,000 test results, and roughly 1,300 of them were new positive cases.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis tweeted the results of a batch of COVID-19 test results Thursday morning.

DeSantis said in the tweet the state received another dump of about 50,000 test results, and roughly 1,300 of them were new positive cases.

He said, for the batch that was tested, the positive rate from initial Phase One counties was 1.66-percent. The statewide positive rate was 2.5-percent for that batch, DeSantis said.

The counties that initially entered Phase One were allowed to start reopening with restrictions May 4.

At first, Phase One did not include Broward and Miami-Dade counties. DeSantis made the decision to allow them to join Phase One of the state's reopening process on May 18.

As of Thursday, May 21, the Florida Department of Health was reporting 48,675 positive cases in the state and 2,144 deaths.

