Gov. DeSantis to visit a COVID-19 testing site in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. — Tampa Bay is among Florida's hardest-hit areas for the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Tuesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis will visit a testing site in Sarasota. He'll be joined by Division of Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitz and the head of training and operations for the Florida National Guard.
There are 415 confirmed coronavirus cases in Sarasota County, according to the Florida Department of Health. Forty-seven people have died.
As of April 28, 4,346 people in the county were tested. That's roughly one percent of the county's population.
10News will be there for the governor's 11 a.m. visit and will livestream the event.
