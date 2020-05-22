Youth sports and summer camps can resume without restrictions despite ongoing pandemic

Gov. DeSantis made the announcement Friday during a news conference in Jacksonville.

TAMPA, Fla — It’s welcome news for parents who have spent the last few months dealing with restless children and managing their distance learning.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Friday, summer camps across the state will be allowed to open despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The governor said he trusts parents, coaches and doctors to keep kids safe, so his office isn't going to be setting any specific rules for organizations to follow.

"Kids have been out of organized activities for a few months now and we need to get it back," DeSantis said during a news conference in Jacksonville.

The governor said his decision is based on the numbers and research from the Centers for Disease Control that shows younger people remain at a lower risk for serious complications from COVID-19.

But, DeSantis said cities and counties will still be allowed to make their own decisions, so there may still be fewer summer camp options available. That means signing up early will be really important this year.

Hillsborough County Parks and Recreation 2020 summer camp programs have been canceled.

Polk County Parks and Recreation made the same decision.

Pasco County plans to have a “modified” summer camp program.

Sarasota County has delayed camp registration. Camp registration in Pinellas County was still active as of May 14.

You can find more information about summer camps here.

