Grant helps UCF researchers develop technology to fight coronavirus

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As the nation slowly reopens, University of Central Florida researchers are hard at work creating a product that could flatten the curve.

Mechanical and Aerospace Engineers Mike Kinzel and Kareem Ahmed are assistant professors at UCF and with the help of a team began their research in April.

"Our goal is reduce how quickly pathogens like COVID-19 transfer from one person to another," said Kinzel.

UCF was awarded $200,000 in funding from The National Science Foundation to explore ways to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. In doing so, they're now looking at prototypes for a cough drop like product that people can consume and change their saliva.

"With the environment that we're in, with COVID-19, our mouths are similar to that of an engine and every time we speak we can produce and project droplets and we want to control the size of the these droplets so they're not transmittable to the next person," said Ahmed.

The idea of developing a cough drop like product is to potentially contain the spread of the virus by changing the density of droplets that are easily produced when you cough or sneeze.

"It would be something comfortable to have in your mouth, some of it will be tasteless and some of it will have flavor to it, " said Ahmed.

Not to be confused with a solution that only a vaccine can provide, UCF researchers suggest that people take the cough drop while continuing to follow the CDC guidelines of frequent hand washing, social distancing, and wearing a mask for added protection.

The research project is being done in collaboration with the FDA. Researchers tell 10 Tampa Bay that they have a deadline of July 1st to present their findings to the public.

"The focus with this is Aerosoles, and how they tend to fly further when you sneeze or cough and we want the droplets to just fall down. With this dough drop and a face mask you could reel back the social distancing to something as short as 2 feet," said Ahmed.

In June recipients of the National Science Foundation Rapid Response Research Award will meet virtually to discuss their findings and continue their collaborative efforts to flatten the curve.

