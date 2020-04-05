Grants available for downtown Tampa businesses impacted by coronavirus

Companies can use the grants for rent, utilities, supplies or other expenses necessary to keep business running.

TAMPA, Fla. — For small businesses who’ve had to slow down or close doors because of COVID-19, the Tampa Downtown Partnership is offering 50 one-time grants for companies in the Downtown Tampa Special Services District.

“It’s really for those small businesses that are really hurting in downtown, and it’s to put some money in their pockets. It’s $1,000, so it’s not a whole lot, but it’s going to help them,” said Lynda Remund, president and CEO of the Tampa Downtown Partnership.

Danielle Evans, owner of Don Me Now boutique, said the money will help businesses like hers tremendously, especially as she waits for federal loan funding made available through the Small Business Administration’s coronavirus relief programs.

“$1,000, that’s huge. That goes toward rent and utilities and that will just continue to keep the business going. So, every little bit will definitely add up,” she said.

Evans said her boutique has shifted its business model to keep sales going in the age of coronavirus, but she looks forward to the day life gets back to normal.

"As much as we’re ready to go slowly and safely, how is the community going to respond to that? Are the doors going to open and we’re not going to see anything for a little bit?” she said. “We’ve done the best that we can. We’ve truly enjoyed the delivery, which is something we’re going to integrate into our business platform, which we hadn’t done before.”

Businesses must be at least one year old and operate in the downtown Special Services District to receive the grant. Only the owner can apply.

The grants focus on businesses such as restaurants, retail, art galleries and entertainment venues impacted by the March 20 state order.

To submit an application, please head here.

