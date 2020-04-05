TAMPA, Fla. — For small businesses who’ve had to slow down or close doors because of COVID-19, the Tampa Downtown Partnership is offering 50 one-time grants of $1,000.

The offers start for companies in the Downtown Tampa Special Service District.

According to Tampa Downtown Partnership CEO Lynda Remund, the companies can use the grants for rent, utilities, supplies or other expenses necessary to keep the business running.

Businesses must have been in operation for at least one year to receive the grant. Only the owner can apply.

The grants focus on businesses such as restaurants, retail, art galleries and entertainment venues impacted by the March 20 state order.

To apply and get more information, head here.

