TAMPA, Fla. — Let's be honest, pictures of empty grocery stores are enough to make anyone anxious.

The empty shelves might have you wondering if stores have enough supplies to stock back up. So, we reached out to multiple grocery chains to see what is causing the empty shelves. Most of them said it’s not that they don't have enough supplies, but instead not enough time to get things restocked.

Kroger’s CEO Rodney McMullen said, “We are working hard to get supplies and products you need on our shelves. We are replenishing daily and our chain is working around the clock. In many locations, we’ve adjusted our hours to allow our team to get new products on our shelves for customers.”

Aldi’s response:

“Our entire team including a vast network or employees and partners, from our distribution centers to our drivers and store associates – are tirelessly working to ensure groceries are on shelves as quickly as possible. We are working with our suppliers to source as much additional product as can to keep our distribution centers stocked.”

Publix's response:

“Our teams are diligently focused on restocking shelves, conducting preventative cleaning measures and taking care of our associates, customers, communities and each other. We continue to make daily deliveries to our stores and work closely with our supplier community to replenish inventory levels. Our stores continue to be extremely busy. Our warehousing and distribution centers are working around the clock to receive product from our suppliers and to ship product to our stores. Last week alone, we delivered almost 12,000 truckloads to our stores. Customers continue to buy in increased demands, and we’re asking customers to shop as they normally would. To assist in this ask, stores may also impose limits on items that are in high demand. Limits will vary by location and different items may apply. We’re asking customers not to arrive early, waiting in line for stores to open. Since deliveries are made throughout the day, arriving first thing doesn’t guarantee product availability.”

Doug Baker, the vice president of industry relations for the Food Industry Association which represents food retailers, wholesalers and the many products they sell said, “We are confident in the resilience of our supply chain. This is a demand issue, not a supply issue, so we just need some patience from consumers to readjust, and then you’ll start seeing more products on the shelf.”

As we get responses from Whole Foods, Trader Joe’s, Sprouts and more we will update this list. In the meantime, many stores have hours strictly for seniors who are more at risk for coronavirus.

Starting next week, on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 7 – 8 a.m., Publix will only be open to people 65 and older. Target will reserve the first hour of shopping each Wednesday for seniors and Walmart will hold an hour-long shopping time for people 60 and older every Tuesday.

