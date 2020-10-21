“Today, our team suffered a terrible loss. No words can adequately express our sadness,” stated Sheriff Rogers upon learning of the deputy’s passing.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Guilford County Sheriff Bailiff has died from 'medical-related issues,' after testing positive for COVID-19, according to the Guilford County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Danny Rogers said the deputy, Lakiya Rouse worked a full day shift as a bailiff at the Guilford County Courthouse in Greensboro on Monday, Oct. 19. He said Rouse spent time in Courtrooms 1C, 1D, 2B, and 2C while on duty.

The next day on Tuesday, Rouse reported to work at the courthouse but left early after feeling ill. Later that day Rouse went to a hospital for treatment but passed away Wednesday morning due to medical-related issues.

“Today, our team suffered a terrible loss. No words can adequately express our sadness,” stated Sheriff Rogers upon learning of the deputy’s passing.

Superior Court Judge Lora Cubbage said Rouse started working in her courtroom when she was in Superior Criminal court in Dec. 2019.

"Lakiya was a beautiful spirit inside and out. She was always smiling and always. We talked and joked about me challenging her to a one-on-one basketball game and we also talked about other goals she wanted to accomplish. While we know our creator makes no mistakes this is sure hard to process. Our hearts are broken!" Cubbage said.

Sheriff Rogers said everyone who worked with Rouse loved her.

"People loved her she was phenomenal," he said. "I like to believe she was able to fulfill her passion and become a sworn deputy for Guilford County Sheriff's office and got a chance to live out her dream. Unfortunately, you know, her dream was cut short," he said.

Sheriff Rogers wanted to issue an alert for anyone who may be been in Greensboro Courtrooms 1C, 1D, 2B or 2C on Monday, October 19th, to get tested for COVID-19 and be hyper-vigilant for any COVID-19-related symptoms.