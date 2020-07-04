GULFPORT, Fla — Golden Dinosaurs’ patio would normally be packed. But, like everyone else in the state, they’ve had to change how they do business.

Among other changes, they've moved to curbside pickup and deliveries instead of in-house dining.

"We don’t want to shut our doors and we want to be able to serve them safely," owner Audrey Dingeman said.

Dingeman says by doing this, they’ve been able to keep all of their employees paid. She says they realized there was something else they could do that would also benefit the people fighting on the front lines against COVID-19.

"We’re going to try to make 1,700 boxed lunches and deliver them to Bayfront Health St. Pete over the coming months," she said.

Customers can buy vegan lunches for $8 a box. Dingeman says so far, they’ve already gotten 400 orders.

Niki Maturi is a regular at the restaurant.

"I saw that and I was like yea because I’ve been thinking about people in hospitals and service industries," she said.

She's already sponsored one of those lunches, hoping she can show a healthcare worker how much she appreciates them.

"It’s gotta be scary, I don’t even wanna imagine what it’s like to be them, especially the ones that are dealing with lack of equipment. To me it’s like the least we can do," she said.

Golden Dinosaurs plans to start delivering the lunches on Thursday. They’ll go twice a day so they can make sure every shift gets one of the lunches.

