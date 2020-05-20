Businesses opt to go beyond state protocol to stay safe

Some local businesses are implementing stronger protocol and investing in technology to stay safe.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — With the state in full Phase One, some businesses are reopening after weeks of being closed.

“We were thrilled. We were so excited for it. Of course we had to put some things in motion to get ready for it," said Ron O'Neil, co-owner of Xtreme Fitness and Cycling in St. Pete.

O'Neil decided to take some extra steps before welcoming customers back, “So that people walking through the door, who do want to be healthy, and are healthy, can stay that way and not be fearful walking through our doors.”

Xtreme Fitness has put off opening until Wednesday so that they could bring a sanitation company in to do a full sweep. And it’s not just a one-time investment in cleanliness.

“And they come out periodically and check the hot spots in a gym and make sure everything is at an acceptable level, and if needed, they’ll retouch it," explained O'Neil.

Gym members will also get regular checks as they come through the door. “They’ll come in, well scan their temperature, they’ll have their workout area set up,” said O'Neil.

Gyms aren’t the only ones taking those extra steps. Hairdressers like Ashley Nisheé are requiring guests to fill out a form before entering the salon.

Some nail salons, such as 847 Nail, have restocked cleaning products. “We just re-upped on all of our sanitary supplies that we always have to carry as a nail salon," said owner Jossielyn Gonzalez. They have also invested in acrylic desk shields for an extra layer of protection, "Decided to purchase a couple of shields so that we could get to work as soon as possible," Gonzalez said.

Some new changes, for our new normal.

“It’s easy to come in, you know we are a community-based gym. So everybody is hugging, high-fiving, excited to see one another," said O'Neil. "So we need to adjust that a little bit, and get used to the new normal.”

