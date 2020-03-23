As painful as it may be to hear 'Sweet Caroline,' knowing Red Sox baseball won't begin on schedule this year, it's still great to hear the tune. This time, however, it comes with a poignant message concerning COVID-19.

Neil Diamond, whose tune is now famous for being sung between the top and bottom of the 8th inning at Fenway Park, posted a musical PSA to Twitter Saturday night, encouraging people to give each other space and wash their hands during the coronavirus pandemic.

If Diamond can get people as fired up to sing his coronavirus-themed version as they are to sing his Fenway version, the anti-social-distancers don't stand a chance.

RELATED: Corona Karaoke: The internet's ode to COVID-19

An increased number of performers, musicians, and athletes posted messages to their social media accounts over the past week, encouraging people to wash their hands and do their best to stay six feet apart from others.

NEWS CENTER Maine Coronavirus Coverage

RELATED: Bangor Salvation Army needs funding after coronavirus closes thrift stores

RELATED: Maine CDC urges caution while enjoying the great outdoors during coronavirus spread

RELATED: UNE employee tests positive for coronavirus

RELATED: Bath Iron Works worker has COVID-19

RELATED: FACTS NOT FEAR | Coronavirus in Maine: Monday Blog updates

RELATED: Coronavirus in Maine Blog: 89 confirmed positive cases

RELATED: Lewiston shelter pleading for help after food donations dry up

RELATED: CDC: What people should know if they have asthma during COVID-19 pandemic

NEWS CENTER Maine YouTube Coronavirus Playlist