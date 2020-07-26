Deputy Mark Brown died Saturday due to COVID-19, officials said. He was 53 year old.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A Harris County Precinct 5 deputy passed away Saturday after contracting COVID-19.

He has been identified as Deputy Mark Brown. He was 53 year old.

Brown served in law enforcement for 23 years. He spent his final three years as a deputy with Precinct 5, which he joined in March 2017.

His career in law enforcement initially started with the Hempstead Police Department and included 18 years of service as a Spring Branch ISD police officer.

“Mark Brown represented the very best of Precinct 5,” said Constable Heap. “Whether he was on patrol or investigating an unsolved case, he was a dedicated and hard-working deputy who sought only to protect our residents and see that justice was served.”

MORE ON CORONAVIRUS:

Deputy Brown was a Houston native and graduated from Spring Woods High School in 1985.

He was named a 2nd team All-American baseball player while studying criminal justice at Dallas Baptist University in 1988.

He is survived by his wife, Michelle, and four children, Christopher, Isabella, Abigail, and Jacob.