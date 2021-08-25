Harry Styles tour to require attendees vaccinated or tested prior to showtime

The pop star is scheduled to perform Oct. 10 at Amalie Arena.

TAMPA, Fla. — Harry Styles joins the Jonas Brothers in requiring guests to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test or full vaccination prior to attending his concert tour.

The announcement comes a little over a week before his first stop on his "Love On Tour" show in Las Vegas.

Styles is scheduled to play at Amalie Arena on Sunday, Oct. 10, meaning guests will need to be fully vaccinated by the previous Friday or show results of a negative COVID-19 test prior to entering the venue.

Children under 12, who are not currently eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, are allowed to attend so as they, too, show a negative result.

In addition, fans will have to wear a mask inside regardless of vaccination status.

Venue staff is no exception to this rule, either. They will follow the same protocol in order to work at the concert venues.