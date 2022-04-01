Masks no longer required to be worn on HART buses

A federal judge struck down the nationwide mask mandate on public transportation Monday.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMPA, Fla. — Passengers no longer need to put on a mask when riding aboard a HART bus.

The agency announced that, in coordination with Transportation Security Administration withdrawing its mask requirement on public transportation and in facilities, face coverings aren't required to be worn and employees won't enforce their wear.

The former requirement included buses, vans and streetcars, plus HART offices.

HART notes that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still recommends mask-wearing to protect oneself and others from the spread of coronavirus.

"Wearing a well-fitted mask along with vaccination, self-testing, and physical distancing, helps protect you and others by reducing the chance of spreading COVID-19," the CDC says on its website.

A federal judge in Florida on Monday struck down the national mask mandate covering airplanes and other public transportation as exceeding the authority of U.S. health officials in the coronavirus pandemic, according to The Associated Press. The decision by U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle in Tampa, an appointee of former President Donald Trump, also said the CDC improperly failed to justify its decision and did not follow proper rulemaking.