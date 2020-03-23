TAMPA, Fla. — Starting Monday, HART will offer free rides to students with a school ID or HART Youth ID on regular routes servicing Hillsborough County Schools.

These designated 'Grab-and-Go' locations are pickup sites for nutritious meals as the Hillsborough County School District opens.



Many of HART's fixed bus routes will provide service to 23 designated "Grab-and-Go" locations across Hillsborough County.

These locations will serve as pick-up sites for breakfast and lunch pre-packaged meals to make sure students have accessibility to nutritious food during school closures and virtual learning.

From March 23 through April 15, each designated location will serve food to students 18-years-old and younger from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m, according to the district.



Parents and caregivers can drive or walk-up to these sites but HART is cooperating with the Hillsborough County School District to make sure all students have the chance to pick-up meals.



Customers can use the HART Trip Planner to navigate to "Grab-and-Go" locations throughout Hillsborough County.



For more information, click here visit or call HART customer service at 813- 254-4278.

