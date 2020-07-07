HART Streetcar operator tests positive for COVID-19

A total of 15 HART employees have tested positive for coronavirus.

TAMPA, Fla. — A streetcar operator has tested positive for COVID-19, Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority reports.

The transit authority says the operator last worked from June 16 through June 17.

As of today, a total of 15 HART employees have tested positive for coronavirus - including 5 bus operators, 1 van operator, 1 streetcar operator, and 8 other employees.

The transit authority says they have more than 800 employees and will continue to monitor and track positive test results.

For more information on this and HART's continued safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, click or tap here.

