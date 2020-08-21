Harvard University study shows Florida working its way out of the ‘danger zone’ as COVID-19 infection rate declines

Florida is now marked orange, meaning the state is still seeing high levels of transmission. Doctors say the state isn't out of the woods yet.

TAMPA, Fla. — A study from Harvard University is backing up Florida's declining coronavirus trends. Over the last few weeks, the number of cases has continued to go down.

"Florida is in a similar moment that it was in few months ago in terms of some improvements in the data," Dr. Thomas Tsai with Harvard University said.

Dr. Tsai watched this summer as the state reopened and COVID-19 cases skyrocketed. He is one of the physicians behind this risk level dashboard. It paints each state a color that shows how quickly the virus is spreading.

"The color coding is based off of the community level transmission, the level of new cases per hundred thousand and the county level," Dr. Tsai said.

Florida is marked orange meaning the state is still seeing high levels of transmission.

"In some ways, there's room for cautious optimism that we're not out of the woods in Florida, but things are slowly heading the right direction," Dr. Tsai said.

You can see the improvement Florida has made if you take a deeper dive into the state's counties.

Compare the map from July to that of August, most counties that were colored red and in the danger zone have turned orange or yellow. A sign community spread is still there, but what the state is doing is working.

"I think more and more communities have recognized the risk. More and more people are wearing masks or exercising social distancing, or they're being careful," Dr. Jay Wolfson with the University of South Florida Public Health.

Dr. Wolfson is optimistic, but says Florida's numbers aren't low enough.

"We still had 4,600 new cases reported today, so that's much better than six or eight or 10,000, but we've got a while to go," Dr. Wolfson.

There are three things doctors say we should watch out for in the next few weeks: kids going back to school, Labor Day weekend, and flu season. All of those could open the door for more people to come together and spread the virus.

