HCA West Florida now offering monoclonal antibody therapy

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — HCA West Florida is the latest Tampa Bay hospital now offering Bamlanivimab antibody infusions for those with "high-risk factors" who have tested positive for COVID-19.

The treatment will be given to non-hospitalized patients at the following locations: Blake Medical Center in Manatee County, Brandon Regional Hospital in Hillsborough County, St. Petersburg General Hospital in Pinellas County, and Medical Center of Trinity in Pasco County.

According to a press release, the hospital administered its first treatment Wednesday at its St. Pete facility.

"The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) granted Emergency Authorized Use (EUA) of Bamlanivimab for the treatment of COVID-19 patients experiencing mild to moderate symptoms who are high risk to develop severe COVID-19," HCA wrote in a release.

All four hospitals are set to provide outpatient IV treatment for adults, while Brandon Regional Hospital will also provide the treatment to those 12 and up.

To be considered "high-risk," HCA says you must have one of the following conditions:

Obesity

Chronic kidney disease

COPD

Diabetes

Immunosuppressive disease

Heart disease

For kids older than 12: sickle cell disease, neurodevelopmental disorders, and asthma are considered eligible conditions.

“We’re committed to providing our patients, caregivers, and the communities we serve with the latest treatments in the fight against COVID-19 and are excited to bring this option to our four different geographic areas along Florida’s west coast,” said Dr. Larry Feinman, Chief Medical Officer for HCA Healthcare West Florida.

“The four locations will support all of our local hospitals in working closely with physicians and other providers across the communities we serve to provide treatment to patients who may benefit, per FDA guidelines.”

HCA says its supply is limited and based on availability. To be treated you will not only need to meet criteria but also need a physician referral.

If approved, treatment will consist of a one-time intravenous infusion over the course of one hour followed by an hour of monitoring, according to a press release.

