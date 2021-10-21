Deputy Joshua Sieman, 39, had been battling the virus since at least early September, according to a fundraiser set up for his family.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A Harris County sheriff deputy has died from complications related to COVID-19, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Deputy Joshua Sieman died Thursday morning, the sheriff said. He was 39.

"Our deepest condolences go out to Deputy Sieman’s entire family, colleagues, and friends in this most difficult time," Gonzalez tweeted.

It is with an extremely heavy heart that we mourn the loss of HCSO Deputy Joshua Sieman (39), who passed away this morning from complications of COVID-19. Our deepest condolences go out to Deputy Sieman’s entire family, colleagues, and friends in this most difficult time.#HouNews — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) October 21, 2021

A GoFundMe campaign set up to support his wife and family shows the officer had a long hospital battle. Sieman had already been in the hospital for two weeks and was on a ventilator when the fundraiser was launched on Sept. 21, according to the organizers.

"He's as strong as they come," the post read in part. "...this illness is harsh on the body, soul and family."

The GoFundMe campaign appears to have been set up by a group of his fellow officers and continues to collect donations as of Thursday.