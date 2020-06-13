Deputy Juan Menchaca leaves behind a wife and seven children. He was 70.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 70-year-old deputy with the Harris County Sheriff's Office has passed away due to COVID-19 complications, the sheriff's office confirmed.

Deputy Juan Menchaca died at the hospital Saturday after a lengthy battle with the virus.

He was an active deputy who had served with HCSO for more than 14 years. He was most recently assigned to the courts division.

"Deputy Menchaca was a beloved member of our Harris County Sheriff's Office family, and he will be terribly missed by all of us who had the honor of knowing him," Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. "I ask the entire community to lift up Deputy Menchaca, his wife, Melissa, and their entire family in their prayers. I also ask that we all honor him by continuing to do our part to stop the spread of this terrible virus."

Menchaca leaves behind a wife and seven children.

Menchaca is the second HCSO employee to pass away from COVID-19. In May, HCSO announced the death of Sgt. Raymond Scholwinski who also had a lengthy hospital battle.