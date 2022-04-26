Health experts push for strengthening the health care system amid public health emergency

Experts say responding to the pandemic right now is not the only concern. Advocates want to see some of the benefits put in place stay even after the emergency.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Doctors say the pandemic isn't over. Congress hasn't passed a new COVID-19 spending bill yet, but the National Public Health Emergency does remain in place through July. Health advocates say now is the time for lawmakers to strengthen systems and programs that have come out of the pandemic regardless of whether the emergency is renewed in the future.

Dr. Julie Morita is the executive vice president of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. They're the largest foundation in the U.S. that focuses solely on health. She says people have benefited from things like access to vaccines and continuing Medicaid coverage. They want to prevent seeing a dramatic loss in support, especially as the Government Accountability Office estimates 23 million Americans are dealing with the long-term impacts of having COVID-19.



“We don't know a whole lot about the long COVID, and a lot of research needs to be done to understand what that means, what treatments are available, what the natural course of the disease is, and that's going to take some time to do," Dr. Morita said.

"That's another reason we need to strengthen the systems we have in place right now so that research is supported and also to ensure those people who are suffering from long COVID can actually access the services they need."

If you need access to healthcare, but can't afford it, you do have some options. Check with your local health department or community health center.

We're also getting a better idea of just how many people have had COVID-19. A new CDC report shows a substantial increase of antibodies from COVID-19 infection across all age groups, but especially in kids.