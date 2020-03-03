ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — With more COVID-19 cases reported across the state of Florida and throughout the country, you might have questions -- even about your own health.

As a reminder, the overall risk of contracting COVID-19 is low, especially if people follow basic hygiene practices.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, coughing and shortness of breath. They may appear in as few as two days or as many as 14 days. Most people recover, although older people and individuals with underlying medical conditions like high blood pressure and diabetes are at a greater risk of developing a more serious illness.

Should you feel the need to ask a question, consider asking your doctor, contacting the state health department or calling your own local health department.

Here are the numbers for several across the Tampa Bay area:

Pinellas: 727-824-6900

Hillsborough: 813-307-8000

Pasco: 727-619-0300

Polk: 863-519-7900

Hernando: 352-540-6800

Highlands: 863-386-6040

Citrus: 352-527-0068

Sarasota: 941-861-2900

Manatee: 941-748-0747

Hardee: 863-773-4161

In addition, the Sarasota Memorial Health Care System established its own hotline: 941-917-8799.

