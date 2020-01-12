School districts are watching COVID-19 cases closely after Thanksgiving break

Health experts fear holiday travel and gatherings will bring a surge in COVID-19 cases.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — As the coronavirus pandemic loomed over the Thanksgiving holiday, some health experts fear the worst is yet to come.

A lot of our local school districts are keeping a close eye on the numbers and reemphasizing their safety protocols.

"To be honest, what we saw is obviously over the past month or so there has been an increase in the number of cases,” Mike Barber, a spokesperson from Manatee’s School District said.

Since the start of classes on August 17, the Manatee County School District has reported 287 positive COVID-19 cases on its campuses.

"As a result of those confirmed cases we've had a significant number of students and employees who had to be quarantined,” Barber said.

What Barber says they have not seen is the virus being transmitted on campus. The same goes for Sarasota County Schools. That’s a good sign, and leaders say it is proof the safety measures are working.

"Sounds like a broken record but masking, social distancing and hygiene are all critical right now because we don't really have another tool to use until we get a reliable vaccine,” said Michael Drennon, the disease intervention services program manager for the Sarasota Department of Health.

Since returning from the holiday break, Manatee County Schools reported five new COVID-19 cases on Monday. Sarasota's COVID-19 dashboard for schools shows 26 new cases for Monday and Tuesday.

“It's activities outside of school where people might not be as diligent about wearing their masks or social distancing that can often result in transmission,” Drennon said.

Health experts say that it may take a few days or even weeks to see the full effects of Thanksgiving, travel and gatherings. We asked our school districts how they are preparing for that and if they’ll make any protocol changes.

"It's constantly changing and so we just have to adapt to whatever happens,” Barber said. “It's not a matter of being stricter, it's just a matter of remaining vigilant."

The district continues to urge: if you are sick, have symptoms or are waiting on the results of a COVID-19 test -- don't come to school.

A spokesperson for Sarasota schools said the district is sticking to its same protocols as well. She says the district follows the recommendations of the Florida Department of Health and the CDC, and neither has issued new safety recommendations for schools at this time.

