Health experts: New CDC guidance on testing is 'irresponsible'

Dr. Jay Wolfson at USF Public Health says the new guidance on asymptomatic people could create super spreading and fuel the pandemic.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health is evaluating new CDC guidance which says people exposed to COVID-19 do not need to get tested if they don't have symptoms.

But, the DOH will continue testing you regardless of your symptoms.

Dr. Jay Wolfson at USF Health says that new guidance was something of a surprise to the public health and medical community.

He says 40-percent of the population does not have symptoms. Why is this important? Let's walk you through it:

Let's say on day one, person "a" is in close contact with person "b", and nine days later, finds out person "b" has just been diagnosed with COVID-19.

As early as day three, person "a" could have started asymptomatically infecting others.

If person "a" goes into self-quarantine without being tested, those contacts may not be notified of their exposure to coronavirus and may go on to infect others.

This Dr. Wolfson says could be dangerous.

"Many of us think it's irresponsible, reckless and creating an opportunity for super spreading and unleashing all these asymptomatic people who are going to say well I guess if I'm not sure if I have been exposed I don't need to be tested."

He also says this adds fuel to the trust factor.

"It adds fuel to the trust factor in this whole COVID game. 'Who do I trust? Is the CDC lying to me? Are the health professionals telling me the truth?' Who knows what's true and this just doesn't help. All this does is it fuels not only the distrust and the uncertainty but it fuels pandemic itself by creating more community spread."

He says the system needs you to get tested if you've been exposed for case tracking and surveillance which is essential to monitor and control the disease in our community.

Again, if you don't have symptoms, but have been exposed, you can still get tested.

What other people are reading right now:

