Health experts say professional athletes should not get vaccinated first

While having influential people get the vaccine is an important tool in spreading the word about it, experts say now is not the time.

TAMPA, Fla. — The conversation of having influential people get the vaccine to show it's safety has been taking place since doses became available. Vice President Mike Pence and President-Elect Joe Biden got theirs on live TV.

But what about professional athletes?

You may have heard Charles Barkley on Inside the NBA saying that they should get them early because they pay more taxes.

We talked to Dr. Jill Roberts with USF Health about this. She's a molecular epidemiologist with a background in microbiology and is a public health advocate.

She says if we were in a situation with an abundance of vaccines and people refused to take them, it would be a good way to get the word out.

But we're in the reverse situation with a ton of people who need and want the vaccine but we can't get it to them or don't have enough doses.

"At this time our conversation should still stick with the CDC guidelines of who is the most important to vaccinate. So that's going to of course be the high risk."

Dr. Roberts did say a perfect scenario would be a professional athlete who is retired and well known would fit the CDC criteria.