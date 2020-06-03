SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. — A California doctor is getting a lot of attention after licking her fingers after cautioning against it during a coronavirus related news conference.

Santa Clara County Public Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody held a news conference on Feb. 28 announcing, at the time, the third reported case of COVID-19 in the county.

Since then, the public health department has announced 20 people have tested positive for the virus.

During the news conference, Cody listed ways the public could limit the spread of the virus, saying: "Today, start working on not touching your face because one main way viruses spread is when you touch your own mouth, nose or eyes."

A moment later, she licked her finger to turn to a new page of her notes. But, it did not stop there. Cody can be seen other times licking her finger while filing through her notes.

The public health department responded on Facebook; re-posting a story from the Washington Post saying, "even health experts have trouble not touching their faces! That's why we need everyone to become aware of this habit and do their best to stop doing it."

The Washington Post reports Cody is not the only one touching their face while telling others not to.

The newspaper reports that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez scratched her nose and brushed her hair away while talking to reporters about COVID-19. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention Director, Dr. Robert Redfield, also touched his face during a COVID-19 task force briefing with President Donald Trump.

But, they are among a large group of others as The Daily Show points out.

The show put together a video showing many others touching their faces while advising against it. Included in that list: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The CDC outlines preventative ways to avoid spreading respiratory diseases:

Avoid coming into close contact with those who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

If you are sick stay home.

Cover coughs or sneezes with a tissue, then throw it in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Follow their recommendations for using a facemask.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap is not available, use hand sanitizer that is at least 60 percent alcohol.

