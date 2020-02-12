Health care workers, long-term care facilities recommended to get vaccines first

The CDC panel's recommendations aren't a mandate, but doctors expect states to follow that lead.

TAMPA, Fla — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices on Tuesday voted to prioritize health care workers and long-term care facilities for COVID-19 vaccines upon emergency approval by the Food and Drug Administration.

“I think it's the right decision,” said Dr. Teng, a virologist at the University of South Florida, who added it’s especially important for those in long-term care facilities because they are most at-risk.

"They make up a small percentage of the number of people in the country, but they make up a disproportionately large percentage of the people who die of this virus,” Teng said.

The CDC panel's recommendations aren't a mandate, but doctors expect states to follow that lead. Gov. Ron DeSantis said this week Florida could get up to two million doses, and long-term care facilities will be a priority.

"That's where 40 percent of the mortality nationwide occurred for residents in long-term care because they are in congregate settings where the virus can spread more if it gets in,” DeSantis said.

However, when the panel voted Tuesday, there was one dissenter. Doctors say there are valid reasons for voting against the plan.

"I think the best reason for voting against this would be that the vaccine has not been tested in long-term care facility residents,” Teng said. "…In a sense, you're taking the leap of faith that the people will react to the vaccine similarly to those people, you know, of their same age, that are healthier."

Teng says the alternative would be to keep testing as the pandemic continues to ravage and rage. That alternative was unacceptable, so doctors and researchers worked quickly toward a vaccine.

I was extremely skeptical, even going into May that we would have a vaccine before the end of the year,” Teng said “And I was clearly wrong about that, and I'm happy to be wrong about that because it's, it's a fantastic accomplishment."

It will still be some time next year before vaccines are widely available to the public.

