TAMPA, Fla. —
While many businesses are furloughing staff or laying employees off altogether, others are seeking extra help.
If you are one of the millions of Americans affected by the coronavirus pandemic, here is a look at a few businesses that are hiring:
- 7-Eleven
- Amazon
- BJ’s
- Circle K
- Costco
- Culver’s
- CVS Pharmacy
- Dollar General
- Domino’s Pizza
- Fresh Market
- Little Caesar’s Pizza
- Pizza Hut
- Publix
- Sam’s Club
- Target
- Total Wine
- Truly Nolen of America
- Walgreens
- Walmart
- Wawa
- Winn-Dixie
