Here's a list of Tampa Bay-area summer camps impacted by coronavirus concerns

Cancelations, suspensions, and postponements vary based on the county.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As we near the end of the school year, most families are looking at what summer camps or programs they plan to enroll their kids in, but this year is a little different.

This June, most camps are either canceled, postponed or suspended, leaving parents and guardians in a tricky place.

The main cause? Coronavirus concerns.

As 10 Tampa Bay learns of additional cancelations, suspensions, or postponements this list will be updated.

Here is a running list of how certain camps in your county are proceeding:

Hillsborough:

Hillsborough County Parks and Recreation 2020 summer camp programs have been canceled due to the coronavirus.

"The decision was made to protect the safety of children, their families, and Parks & Recreation staff who lead the camps. The closures align with a decision this week by Hillsborough County Public Schools to cancel in-person summer classes," the county wrote in a news release.

The county says parents who pre-registered their kids fill receive a full refund for the sessions they paid for.

Hillsborough County's summer programming typically began the first week of June and ran in a series of two-week sessions during the summer.

To fill the void, the county said it will be developing virtual programming to engage and educate kids through the summer months.

Parents can visit the county's website for additional information.

Polk:

Polk County Parks and Recreation have also chosen to cancel its 2020 summer camps and recreation programming.

“This difficult decision was made due to the many challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Parks and Natural Resources Director Gaye Sharpe said. “The health and safety of our campers, parents and staff is paramount during this challenging time.”

The county says staff is exploring other ways to keep kids active this summer while following the governor's executive orders. No specifics have been provided at this time.

The following are canceled: Camp R.O.C.K., Summer Frenzy Programs, A to Z Nature Camp and Discovery Center Summer Recreation Outdoor Education.

For further information on closures, you can all 863-534-7377

Pasco:

Pasco County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources has currently postponed its Summer Day Camp registration until further notice due to COVID-19 concerns.

While a final decision has not yet been reached, officials are expected to have an update on the future of the camp within the next two weeks.

Families can check back here for updates.

Pinellas:

Pinellas County camp registration is still active on its website as of May 14. But it is important to note the county has canceled all special events and gatherings of 10 or more until further notice.

The locations of two of the county's summer camps, Brooker Creek Preserve Environmental Education Center and Heritage Village Park are also listed as closed until further notice.

10 Tampa Bay has reached out to the county regarding its final plan when it comes to summer camps.

To check the Pinellas' park and preserve COVID-19 guidelines click here.

Sarasota:

At this time Sarasota County has delayed summer camp registration as it continues to monitor the "ongoing situation."

Here are the current changes in place:

Camp registration will be announced once Phase Two of reopening Florida begins

Registration will only be on a weekly schedule to provide flexibility

Spots available will be reduced to help maintain social distancing

No adventure camp this year. Only camps for those six to 11-years-old

Registration will be online and available on a first-come-first-serve basis

"Please know that we understand how important summer and specialty camps are to you and the participants and we will be updating this page as soon as we know more," the county wrote online.

To monitor when registration may reopen click here.

Manatee:

Registration for Manatee County's Summer Blast Camp is suspended until further notice.

Families can check back here for updates on the future of the camp.

What other people are reading right now: