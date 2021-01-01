Once you get your first COVID-19 shot, what’s next?

Officials are keeping count to make sure there's enough vaccine supply for a second dose.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Today's a holiday, but that's not stopping some of our local counties from vaccinating seniors.

Our state's health department won't be releasing an updated COVID report, but as of Wednesday, more than 211,000 people have been vaccinated in Florida.

“This has probably been one of the most rewarding parts of my job this year,” said Manatee County EMS Chief James Crutchfield. “It’s been a long, tough year.”

“Everybody who has received the vaccine is so grateful and it really is a humbling experience. It feels awesome,” Crutchfield said.

Manatee is one of the few counties continuing vaccinations this New Year’s Day and throughout the weekend.

“Yeah we would all love to take a day off but this is a very serious public health emergency and we want to accommodate people who have been concerned about this for a very long time,” said Christopher Tittel, communication director for the Florida Department of Health in Manatee County.

On Friday, Jan. 1 the vaccine site moved to Bennett Park in Manatee County. DOH Manatee says this larger site will allow them to vaccinate more seniors.

"A great start to a new year, a new vaccine, new hope for saving lives,” Tittel said.



But there's still a lot of questions surrounding the COVID vaccine, like what happens after you get your first shot?



"Certainly we want to make sure that everybody, regardless of what county they are in, is tracked properly for coming back for that second dose,” Tittel said.



How it works in Manatee County is once you get your first dose they’ll give you a card. On that card will be written the date you got your first dose of the vaccine and a reminder that they'll be calling you in 28 days to set up your next appointment.



"Ideally we are going to do these at separate sites,” Tittel said. “First doses will continue at one site, second doses will be started at a separate site."



He says the details on setting up those appointments are still being finalized. They'll either do it over the phone or online using Eventbrite.



Over in Sarasota, you're given a day and time to come back for your second dose while you're getting your first shot.



Tittel says there’s no group taking priority over the other when it comes to those needing their second dose versus those still trying to get their first.

"The supply streams for these doses are separate,” Tittel said. “The supply stream for the first dose is given to these folks here, and the supply stream for the second dose will come from the CDC when it comes time to start delivering that second dose."



Meaning they're keeping count, to guarantee there's enough supply to get you a second shot.

Health leaders in both Manatee and Hillsborough Counties tell us the federal government is ensuring there's enough supply to go around for the second dose next month. For every dose they send to states, they're reserving one to be sent when it's time for people to get that second shot.



Now if you miss that window to get your second dose -- during the recommended timeframe, don't panic.

One of our viewers sent us her appointment card. She got her first vaccine shot on December 31st and Sarasota DOH scheduled her second shot on February 8th. That's 11 days after the recommended timeframe.



The CDC says although it's best to get it as close to the day as possible, there's some wiggle room. You will not have to start the process over again.

If you're someone still looking to get your first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, new appointment time slots will be posted online in Manatee County on Monday at 2:00 p.m.

In Sarasota, they'll announce when their next appointments will be posted on Sunday at 3:00 p.m.

