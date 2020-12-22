Here's the difference between the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines

Two COVID-19 vaccines are now authorized for use in the United States by the Food and Drug Administration.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two COVID-19 vaccines are now authorized for emergency use in the United States by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Both the Pfizer/BioNTech and the Moderna vaccine are mRNA vaccines.

According to the CDC, traditional vaccines, like the flu shot, put a weakened or inactivated germ into our bodies.

The mRNA vaccines are different in that they teach our cells how to make a protein - or even a piece of protein - that triggers an immune response, producing antibodies that protect us.

How effective are they?

The effectiveness of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are about the same. Pfizer's is at 95 percent while Moderna's is around 94 percent.

How many doses will I need?

Two doses are required for both vaccines. However, the time between the initial shot and the booster differs. The Pfizer shot calls for a booster 21 days after the first dose. Moderna's booster comes after 28 days.

How are they stored?

Both vaccines need to be kept cold. However, Pfizer's vaccine needs to super cold, maintained at a temperature less than -94 degrees Fahrenheit. Moderna's vaccine can be stored at a temperature of -4 degrees Fahrenheit for up to six months.

Which vaccine is best for me?

As of now, Pfizer's vaccine is authorized for people 16 and older. Moderna's vaccine is authorized for people over the age of 18. 10TV asked OhioHealth Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Joseph Gastaldo if one is considered better or safer than the other.

"After the FDA does the authorization, the CDC does the final recommendations. At this point in time, one COVID-19 vaccine is not recommended over the other," he said. "When 2021 gets here, there is still a lot that we have to learn. As time goes on, we may learn one vaccine performs better. For example, in those 65 years old - kind of like we have with the flu shot."