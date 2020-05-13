Here's what it's like to get a coronavirus antibody test

Even if you have COVID-19 antibodies, an epidemiologist at Tampa General Hospital says there's no guarantee they protect you from getting the virus again.

TAMPA, Fla. — Two companies in Tampa teamed up to offer a COVID-19 antibody test with in-person results in 15 minutes. All it takes is a finger prick.

This test created by CarePath DX and NEO SERVICES uses serology testing, which measures the presence of antibodies in the blood when your body is responding to a specific infection, and therefore can indicate if a person has antibodies to coronavirus.

10 Tampa Bay reporter Liz Crawford documented what it was like to get the test from start to finish.

Sign-up and purchase

You sign up and pay online by visiting the NEO SERVICES website. The test costs $89. First responders and front-line health care workers get a discounted rate of $45.

Some insurance companies and Medicare might reimburse for the cost of the test if the person files. People will need to contact their insurance providers individually.

You then schedule an appointment online.

The signup and purchase took less than five minutes and the reporter was able to get an appointment for later that afternoon.

Test

Once you get to the testing site located at 3110 Cherry Palm Dr. Suite 340 in Tampa, you're greeted by a tester. If you're not wearing a mask, they offer you one along with hand sanitizer.

They wrote down the report's name on a form and brought her back to the testing room. Another tester pricked her finger and dabbed the tiny drop of blood onto a testing stick. Then, a 15-minute timer was set.

Results

The test can tell you whether you're currently infected, had the virus in the past or never had the virus. The reporter's test was negative.

What does the test tell us?

While a coronavirus antibody test can offer clarity and possibly put to bed that question you've been asking yourself: Have I had it already? -- it doesn't guarantee protection.

Dr. John Sinnott, Chairman of Medicine at USF College of Public Health and an epidemiologist at Tampa General Hospital, says these antibody tests only tell us if we were exposed.

"We don’t know if you can get the virus again. We don’t know if they’re protective," Sinnott said.

Sinnott also wants people to understand how much research is yet to be done. Scientists still don't know the long-term effects of COVID-19, so even if you had it and beat it, you're still not guaranteed to be totally fine in the future.

"You want to not get this virus until we have some treatment or some vaccine," he said.

Sinnott also noted that even if it turns out the COVID-19 antibodies do protect you, we won't know how long they'll protect you. Other coronavirus antibodies only protect someone for about one year.

"They’re fatty viruses," he said. "Antibodies don’t recognize fat lipids. They only recognize proteins."

